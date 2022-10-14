

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were set for a weekly loss after the latest U.S. CPI data signaled that the Federal Reserve has more to do to control inflation.



Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,655.62 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.9 percent at $1,661.70. Prices were down more than 2 percent for the week.



The U.S. dollar rose against its rivals, denting demand for the non-yielding bullion.



After a red-hot U.S. inflation reading, Fed Fund Futures are now pricing another 125 bps of rate hikes in the remaining two FOMC meetings in 2022. Markets also started to price in the possibility of a 100- bps hike in November.



Euro zone bond yields fell after European Central Bank (ECB) Vice-President Luis de Guindos said uncertainty about Russian energy imports is pushing the eurozone closer towards a contraction in 2023.



The central bank was prepared for a possible technical recession paired with high inflation, which must be brought down to maintain market confidence, he said.



Elsewhere, there were reports that British Prime Minister Liz Truss is likely to make changes to the mini budget that fueled concerns about financial stability.



Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has shortened his trip to the U.S. for discussions on the financial plans it presented last month.



In economic releases, U.S. retail sales and import and export prices for September, University of Michigan's preliminary U.S. consumer sentiment index for October and business inventories data for August are set for release in the New York session.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de