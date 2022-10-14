September 5-7, 2023 in Christ Church, Oxford, UK

Sponsored by EY, Global Horizons Has Helped Shape Thought Leadership and Spur Action on Critical Issues Facing Policymakers, Corporate Executives Since 1984

Prior Speakers Include Tony Blair, Kofi Annan, Robert Gates, Jose Manuel Barroso, Mary Robinson

Oxford Analytica, a geopolitical intelligence leader and part of AI-driven market and policy intelligence SaaS company FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), today announced the scheduling of its highly-respected "Global Horizons Conference", to take place September 5-7, 2023 in Christ Church, Oxford, UK. The gathering will mark a return of the much-anticipated conference after a two-year hiatus due to restrictions on in-person events resulting from the global pandemic.

The Global Horizons Conference has come to symbolize Oxford Analytica's longstanding market leadership in geopolitical and market intelligence, and is a much-sought after global forum for solution-driven engagement by the world's foreign policy and political leaders. The gathering personalizes customer relationships and products for Oxford Analytica accentuating its industry-leading data, independent analysis, and world-class expertise to ensure a deep understanding of client needs and attaining goals through innovative, actionable solutions that consistently align with customer business objectives.

Held since 1984, the conference represents the durability of FiscalNote's products and the business needs for its products throughout history. At a time of extreme upheaval and volatility around the world, the conference continues to be a seminal event for senior executives, policymakers, experts, and thought leaders from around the world seeking timely analysis, exclusive engagement with peers, and results-oriented discussions on the most pressing issues and challenges of the day, as well as guidance on mitigating the urgent political and market risks which continue to challenge and impact business and policy leaders. Global Horizons 2023 promises to be particularly timely and thought-provoking amidst increased global uncertainty and complexity driven by geopolitical, marketplace, and societal events on an increased scale.

"Given rising geopolitical tensions and their impact on businesses and governments, more than ever organizations need the powerful combination of purpose-built market intelligence solutions to inform and power critical decisions and workflows," said David K. Young, Managing Director, Oxford Analytica. "The return of Global Horizons provides an engaging forum to facilitate multi-stakeholder engagement to innovate actionable solutions addressing the many pivotal issues shaping politics, the economy, business, and society. We are delighted to do this alongside EY, a long-standing Global Horizons sponsor and pioneer in thought leadership."

Oxford Analytica will leverage FiscalNote's global client base including more than half of the Fortune 100 to convene more than 250 influential senior executives, principal policymakers, thought leaders, and analyst experts from a range of private sector industries, public sector government departments, and multilateral organizations across 40 countries. Past speakers have included former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, former U.S. Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Roberts Gates, former President of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso, and former President of Ireland and U.N. Commissioner for Human Rights Mary Robinson, among others.

Planned 2023 session tracks include: changes in the trade and financial system; populism and global politics; decarbonization; tech supremacy and digital transformation; global inequality; and the proliferation of trade sanctions and the challenges of compliance, among many others. Regionally-focused, closed-door sessions are also planned, featuring Oxford Analytica's experienced and acclaimed team of analysts. In addition to Oxford Analytica's in-house speakers, other experts from across FiscalNote's portfolio will lead incisive and informative discussions, including executives from FrontierView, FiscalNote ESG Solutions, Predata, and CQ Roll Call.

Benefits of participating in the Global Horizons Conference for customers and attendees include: an unparalleled program of incisive analysis; discovery of new approaches and best practices; engaging with thought leaders and industry experts; networking to build new relationships; and, building brand reputation and influence among peers.

Global Horizons is honored to welcome EY as the first global sponsor for the 2023 conference. Past sponsors have included Thomson Reuters, General Electric, APCO Worldwide, The New York Times, WillisTowersWatson, Manpower, and Chevron.

For sponsorship and/or partnership opportunities for the Global Horizons 2023 Conference, please visit: https://globalhorizons.live/sponsorship/contact/

About Oxford Analytica

We are an independent geopolitical analysis and advisory firm drawing on a worldwide network of experts to advise our clients on their strategies, operations, policies and investments. Our trusted insights and seasoned judgements on global issues enable our clients to navigate complex markets where the nexus of politics and economics, business and society is critical to success. Founded in 1975, we are the pioneer of geopolitical risk analysis, and today work with the world's most influential businesses, governments and international organisations. For more information, please visit www.oxan.com.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005129/en/

Contacts:

Media

Nicholas Graham

FiscalNote

press@fiscalnote.com

Investor Relations

Sara Buda

FiscalNote

IR@fiscalnote.com