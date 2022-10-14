DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA

Amundi Index Solutions

Société d'investissement à capital variable

Registered office: 5, Allée Scheffer

L-2520 Luxembourg

R.C.S. de Luxembourg B206-810

(the « SICAV »)

Luxembourg, 15/09/2022,

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

of the sub-fund

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA

(the "Sub-Fund")

Dear Shareholder,

We inform you that the board of directors of the SICAV (the "Board") has decided to change the benchmark of the Sub-Fund from "MSCI North America Index" to "MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB Select Index".

As a consequence, the main changes in your Sub-Fund are set out below.

-- The benchmark index of the Sub-Fund will change as follows:

Before 18/10/2022 From 18/10/2022 MSCI North America Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB Select Index Benchmark of the Sub-Fund Bloomberg ticker: NDDUNA Bloomberg ticker: MXNAEBSL

MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB Select Index is an equity index based on the MSCI North America Index representative of the large and mid-cap segments of the US and Canada markets. It excludes companies whose products have negative social or environmental impacts, while overweighting companies with strong ESG Score. Additionally, it aims to represent the performance of a strategy that reweights securities based upon the opportunities and risks associated with the climate transition to meet the EU Climate Transition Benchmark (EU CTB) regulation minimum requirements.

The name of the Sub-Fund will be modified to "AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA ESG BROAD CTB" in order to reflect the change of the benchmark index with effective date as of 18/10/2022.

In addition, the Sub-Fund currently classified under article 6 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, that relates to products which do not integrate any kind of sustainability into the investment process, will be classified under article 9(3) as defined in the prospectus that relates to products aiming at reduce carbon emissions, as of 18/10/2022.These changes will be reflected in the next visa-stamped prospectus.

-- In case where the Shareholders do not agree with these changes, the Shareholders who usually subscribe orredeem Shares in the Sub-Fund on the primary market may redeem their Shares without fee (except for the feesacquired by the Sub-Fund to prevent dilution of shareholders investment) during a period of one month as from thedate of this notice which is only notified on the Amundi Index Solutions website dedicated to shareholders noticesas permitted by the prospectus.

-- We draw Shareholders' attention to the fact that if the Sub-Fund's Shares are sold on a market orexchange, the Shareholders may be charged broker fees on to the sale of (a) Share(s) in the Sub-Fund.

-- In case where the Shareholders agree with the changes, no action is required from the Shareholders

The latest prospectus of the SICAV and Key Investor Information Documents are available on request free of charge at its registered office.

Yours faithfully,

The Board

