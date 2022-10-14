Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MEGA Project (MEGA) on October 12, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MEGA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Building a global alliance ecosystem, MEGA Project (MEGA) innovates Metaverse and NFT space with various global enterprises to provide unique services including NFT RVC and Meta Campus. Its native token MEGA has been listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on October 12, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing MEGA Project

MEGA Project is a global alliance project that integrates marketing and services based on unique technologies and realizes the use value of blockchain for the NFT and Metaverse. Designed based on its excellent blockchain technology to welcome the era of Web3.0, Metaverse and NFT, MEGA Project connects individuals, enterprises and organizations globally, improves the use value of blockchain, and uses it to create economic wealth and make contributions to human society.

With a global alliance ecosystem being built by the MEGA Project, global technology enterprises, service and marketing providers are participating in the ecosystem to realize the use value of the blockchain. Various blockchain user groups, institutions and communities from South Korea, United States, Japan, Hong Kong are jointly participated in MEGA global ecosystem.

For instance, the NFT RVC (registration, verification, certification) registry of MEGA Project supported by the Korea NFT Certificate Authority (KNCA) is the world's first NFT registry, it provides services for NFT registration (R), verification (V) and certification (C) in the blockchain.

MEGA Project also introduced the O2O Meta Campus service provided by YCONS, a leading enterprise in the comprehensive platform of university life. All kinds of creative activities such as education, social, culture, leisure, DAO activities, can be carried out in this space. It's going to be the first Meta Campus service in the world that will further expand into a metaverse. In addition, an integrated payment system that will be introduced into all services of the MEGA Project ecosystem is also being planned.

About MEGA Token

MEGA is the native token of MEGA Project. It is used as a means of payment in all ecosystems of MEGA Project, especially for NFT registration, sales, certificate issuance and various contents in Meta Campus.

Based on ERC-20, it has a total supply of 7.9 billion (i.e. 7,900,000,000) tokens, of which 5% is provided for private sale, 20% is allocated for the ecosystem, 23% is provided for staking rewards, 15% will be used for marketing, 13% is allocated for strategic partnership, 10% is allocated to the team and advisors, 10% will be used for development, and the remaining 4% is reserved.

The MEGA token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on October 12, 2022, investors who are interested in the MEGA Project investment can easily buy and sell MEGA token on LBank Exchange right now.

