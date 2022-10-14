Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed SocialGood (SG) on October 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

SocialGood Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/140545_a1f1d76724666ae4_001full.jpg

To commemorate this listing, all LBank users will be able to receive a $100 worth of SG as a bonus. (Download the SocialGood App and sign up to earn the bonus; see more below.)

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, the SocialGood App improves the world with a unique Shop-to-Earn mechanism that enables users to shop online and earn back in crypto. Its native token SocialGood (SG) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on October 13, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing SocialGood

The SocialGood App is the top Shop-to-Earn app in the world with over 2 million users. Online shoppers can earn back up to 100% of their purchased amount back in free crypto rewards just by shopping via the app. For a limited time only, all new users will earn a $100 Sign-Up Bonus, and everyone will earn 100% Crypto Back rewards every time they shop at popular partnered sites like eBay, AliExpress, Booking.com, Lazada, Shopee, Walmart, Microsoft, and over 100 more.

More than $50 million in total has been rewarded already to users, with more rewards given out daily. The SocialGood project aims to make assets easily obtainable for the average person through their everyday shopping.

Of the 5 billion mobile users worldwide, a survey showed that 55% aim to receive cashback or rewards when they shop online. As the 2% of the population who currently hold crypto grows to be 20% with increased adoption worldwide, the current market for Crypto Back rewards of 55 million people can be expected to grow to 550 million people.

The SocialGood project has already registered over 70 patents related to their Crypto Back business model, so only they can meet this global demand. The project's founder and team members are highly qualified, with years of experience in the fintech and cashback service fields.

With a vision of becoming the top cryptocurrency and global mobile app with the highest number of users, SocialGood strives to build the world's largest global platform and to provide financial freedom to all people worldwide.

About the SG Token

SG is the native token of the SocialGood project. By shopping on sites such as AliExpress, eBay, Walmart, Lazada, and Nike through the SocialGood App (iOS/Android), users can receive up to 100% of their purchased amount in SG Crypto Back rewards via the "Shop-to-Earn" system. In addition, SG holders also earn a staking bonus of up to 15% APY, awarded every 6 hours with the SocialGood App.

Based on ERC-20 and Polygon, SG is a limited-issue token, with a total supply of only 210 million coins. Like Bitcoin, tokens with a limited supply tend to increase in value as the number of holders increases. As the SocialGood App and its ecosystem rapidly gain popularity, the future looks bright for the project.

The SG token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on October 13, 2022, investors who are interested in SocialGood investment can easily buy and sell SG tokens on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about SG Token:

Official Website: https://socialgood.inc/

Download the SocialGood App ($100 Sign-Up Bonus): https://socialgood.inc/app-dl/Lbank/

Discord: https://discord.gg/Fs7u5YtWkq

Twitter: https://twitter.com/socialgood_Inc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/socialgoodinc/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140545