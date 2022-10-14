London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - NYOUM LTD, the London-based technology company, announced today that it is launching the Android version of its flagship video communication platform, LOVE. The company is also simultaneously expanding its global footprint by entering Asian markets like India, Pakistan, Indonesia and Japan. LOVE is already available on iOS in the US market.

In the Asian market, based on the latest statistics, the use of Android devices far exceeds the use of Apple devices (82.87 vs 17.1). With the launch of the Android version and the geographical expansion, LOVE will be able to reach 2 billion+ users on both Android and iOS across the globe. In addition to English, LOVE will also be available in Bengali, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Spanish and Urdu for the convenience of users in these markets.

Unlike other messaging platforms, LOVE prioritizes video as core to the communication process. It tries to replicate face-to-face communication to the maximum possible extent with focusing on eye contact and simplicity. During video calls, a gaming engine is used to draw attention to the speaker in the call and minimize call fatigue.

NYOUM collaborates with leading artists to create distinct visual identities that are realistic but represent the best version of the user. These visual identities make the video calls and messages more engaging and interactive.

Communication between people from different countries and cultures is easy with LOVE's transcription and translation features. Everyone can opt to speak in their own language and be clearly understood by any other participant as more than 50 plus languages are available as part of the translation feature. LOVE's multimodal nature means that speech is transcribed in real time, translated where applicable and provides for an entirely new accessibility on the recipient's end.

As privacy is a growing concern, LOVE excludes sharing data and therefore monetising via advertising as a principle. In a world-first initiative, NYOUM is committed to democratizing LOVE by transferring ownership to its users within five years.

Commenting on the company's expansion plans, Christopher Schlaeffer, NYOUM's Founder and CEO said, "LOVE is all about the future of communication. Face-to-face, human, avoiding the keyboard as a human-machine interface and surprisingly easy-to-use. After our successful launch on iPhone in the US, we are excited to launch LOVE on Android and in Asia today. Thus we are able to now serve a user potential of 2 billion+ on the Asian continent."

