GlobeNewswire
14.10.2022 | 14:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cinis Fertilizer AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (500/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Cinis Fertilizer AB, company registration
number 559154-0322, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that Cinis Fertilizer AB, applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be October 21, 2022 

The company has 56,664,400 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name:               CINIS          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 72,526,468       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0018040784      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             271266         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559154-0322       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name      
---------------------
55  Basic Materials
---------------------
5520 Chemicals   
---------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 21, 2022 up to and
including October 24, 2022, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in
the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not
completed. For further information, see page 25 and 115 in the prospectus. 



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528
00 399
