EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
/ Key word(s): Funds
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
Liquidation of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - US Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - effective from 23 November 2022
This is to notify you that the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - US Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") in which you hold shares will be liquidated.
Your Sub-Fund will bear securities transaction costs only; all other costs associated with the liquidation will be paid by the management company. To help ensure an orderly and efficient liquidation process, your Sub-Fund may begin liquidating holdings in the period leading up to the liquidation date.
To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/gb/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm-etf-us-equity-multi-factor-ucits-etf-english-letter.pdf
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Connie MacCurrach
07809830116
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
14.10.2022 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
|JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
|Dublin 1 Dublin
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+353 1 612 3000
|Internet:
|www.jpmorganchase.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BDFC6Q91, IE00BJLTWS02, IE00BDFC6G93, IE00BD9MMG79, IE00BD9MMC32, IE00BMDV7461, IE000WGK3YY5, IE000Y4K4833, IE000HFXP0D2, IE00005YSIA4, IE000P334X90, IE00BN4RDY28, IE000DS9ZCL4, IE00BJK9H860, IE000783LRG9, IE000TZT3JJ0, IE0001O84583
|WKN:
|A2JBL6, A2PUSV, A2JBL7, A2JG7J, A2JG7H, A3CPES, A3CYEH, A3CYEF, A3CYEG, A3CR8E, A3CR8D, A2QAZ5, A3CR0R, A2PEJX, A3DEJU, A3DMXS, A3DQ09
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1464329
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1464329 14.10.2022 GMT/BST