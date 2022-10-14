EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Funds

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Sub-Fund Liquidation



JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV Liquidation of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - US Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - effective from 23 November 2022 This is to notify you that the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - US Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") in which you hold shares will be liquidated. Your Sub-Fund will bear securities transaction costs only; all other costs associated with the liquidation will be paid by the management company. To help ensure an orderly and efficient liquidation process, your Sub-Fund may begin liquidating holdings in the period leading up to the liquidation date. To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser. https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/gb/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm-etf-us-equity-multi-factor-ucits-etf-english-letter.pdf Enquiries: JPMorgan Connie MacCurrach 07809830116 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

