NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Íslandsbanki hf. - Bonds (ISB T2I 33 0417) admitted to trading on October 17, 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf. 2 Org. no: 4910080160 3 LEI 549300PZMFIQR79Q0T97 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ISB T2I 33 0417 5 ISIN code IS0000034502 6 CFI code DBFUGR 7 FISN númer ISLANDSBANKI/4.86 BD 20330417 8 Bonds/bills: Bonds 9 Total issued ISK 9,020,000,000 amount 10 Total amount 0 previously issued 11 Amount issued at ISK 9,020,000,000 this time 12 Denomination in 20,000,000 CSD 13 Listed on Nasdaq Yes Stock Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date October 17, 2022 19 First ordinary April 17, 2033 installment date 20 Total number of 1 installments 21 Installment 0 frequency 22 Maturity date April 17, 2033 23 Interest rate 4,86 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound Simple interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count 30E/360 convention 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from October 17, 2022 date 32 First ordinary January 17, 2023 coupon date 33 Coupon frequency 4 34 Total number of 42 coupon payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / Clean price clean price 37 Clean price quote Full nominal 38 If payment date No is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI ---------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or Daily index monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 555,3667 44 Index base date October 17, 2022 Other Information 45 Call option Yes 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional The Bonds will constitute Tier 2 Capital of the information Issuer.The Bonds constitute subordinated and unsecured obligations of the Issuer and rank pari passu without preference among themselves; pari passu with present or future claims in respect of Parity Securities; in priority to any pre-sent or future claims in respect of Junior Securities; and junior to any pre-sent or future claims in respect of Senior Creditors. The Issuer has the right, subject to the terms and conditions, to call the Bonds at par on 17 April 2028 and on every Interest Payment Date thereafter.The call is subject to the prior approval of Icelandic FSA. ---------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð depository 52 Date of October 10, 2022 Application for Admission to Trading 53 Date of Approval October 11, 2022 of Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission October 17, 2022 to trading 55 Order book ID ISB_T2I_33_0417 56 Instrument Corporate Bonds subtype 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population ICE_BANK_BONDS name 59 Static volatility No guards 60 Dynamic No volatility guards 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond