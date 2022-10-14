Anzeige
WKN: A3CSLR ISIN: IS0000028538  
GlobeNewswire
14.10.2022 | 15:29
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Íslandsbanki hf. - Bonds (ISB T2 33 0417) admitted to trading on October 17, 2022

Issuer                                   
   Information                                
1  Issuer:      Íslandsbanki hf.                     
2  Org. no:      4910080160                        
3  LEI        549300PZMFIQR79Q0T97                   
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)  ISB T2 33 0417                      
5  ISIN code     IS0000034494                       
6  CFI code      DBFUGR                          
7  FISN númer     ISLANDSBANKI/8.62 BD 20330417              
8  Bonds/bills:    Bonds                          
9  Total issued    ISK 1,500,000,000                    
   amount                                   
10 Total amount    0                            
   previously                                 
   issued                                   
11 Amount issued at  ISK 1,500,000,000                    
   this time                                 
12 Denomination in  20,000,000                        
   CSD                                    
13 Listed on Nasdaq  Yes                           
   Stock Exchange                               
                                        
  Amortization -                               
   Cash Flow                                 
14 Amortization type Bullet                          
15 Amortization                                
   type, if other                               
16 Currency      ISK                           
17 Currency, if                                
   other                                   
18 Issue date     October 17, 2022                     
19 First ordinary   April 17, 2033                      
   installment date                              
20 Total number of  1                            
   installments                                
21 Installment    0                            
   frequency                                 
22 Maturity date   April 17, 2033                      
23 Interest rate   8,62                           
24 Floating interest                              
   rate, if                                  
   applicable                                 
25 Floating interest                              
   rate, if other                               
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound  Simple                          
   interest                                  
28 Simple/compound,                              
   if other                                  
29 Day count     30E/360                         
   convention                                 
30 Day count                                  
   convention, if                               
   other                                   
31 Interest from   October 17, 2022                     
   date                                    
32 First ordinary   January 17, 2023                     
   coupon date                                
33 Coupon frequency  4                            
34 Total number of  42                            
   coupon payments                              
35 If irregular cash                              
   flow, then how                               
36 Dirty price /   Clean price                       
   clean price                                
37 Clean price quote Full nominal                       
38 If payment date  No                            
   is a bank                                 
   holiday, does                               
   payment include                              
   accrued interest                              
   for days missing                              
   until next                                 
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed      No                            
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or                               
   monthly index                               
42 Daily index or                               
   monthly index,                               
   if other                                  
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option    Yes                           
46 Put option     No                            
47 Convertible    No                            
48 Credit rating                                
   (rating agency,                              
   date)                                   
49 Additional     The Bonds will constitute Tier 2 Capital of the     
   information    Issuer.The Bonds constitute subordinated and unsecured 
            obligations of the Issuer and rank pari passu without  
            preference among themselves; pari passu with present or 
            future claims in respect of Parity Securities; in    
            priority to any pre-sent or future claims in respect of 
            Junior Securities; and junior to any pre-sent or future 
            claims in respect of Senior Creditors.         
            The Issuer has the right, subject to the terms and    
            conditions, to call the Bonds at par on 17 April 2028  
            and on every Interest Payment Date thereafter.The call 
            is subject to the prior approval of Icelandic FSA.   
           ----------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to                                
   Trading                                  
50 Registered at CSD Yes                           
51 Securities     Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð                 
   depository                                 
52 Date of      October 10, 2022                     
   Application for                              
   Admission to                                
   Trading                                  
53 Date of Approval  October 11, 2022                     
   of Application                               
   for Admission to                              
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission October 17, 2022                     
   to trading                                 
55 Order book ID   ISB_T2_33_0417                      
56 Instrument     Corporate Bonds                     
   subtype                                  
57 Market       Iceland Cash Bond Trading                
58 List population  ICE_BANK_BONDS                      
   name                                    
59 Static volatility No                            
   guards                                   
60 Dynamic      No                            
   volatility                                 
   guards                                   
61 MiFIR identifier  BOND - Bonds                       
62 Bond type     CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.