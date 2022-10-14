Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 14 octobre/October 2022) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 19,429,546 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on October 17, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 19 429 546 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 17 octobre 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: Le 18 OCT 2022 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 19 OCT 2022 Symbol/Symbole: SXTY NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 83011C 60 1 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 83011C 60 1 8 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 83011C205/CA83011C2058

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.