

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At the White House Accelerating Infrastructure Summit, the Biden Administration and outside organizations announced new efforts and an Action Plan to accelerate the rebuilding of the nation's infrastructure.



The Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration will expand its highly successful Every Day Counts program to include all types of surface transportation-including highways, rail, and transit.



The Department of Commerce and the Department of the Interior's Bureau of Indian Affairs are teaming up to accelerate environmental permitting for more rapid delivery of high-speed internet projects on Tribal lands.



The American Society of Civil Engineers' Construction Institute Summit in Marh will have a special focus on efforts to deliver construction projects at a faster pace.



The American Council of Engineering Companies Research Institute is releasing a landmark study this month with the University of Colorado on modernizing the design-build process for federal, state and local government agencies.



The states of Arizona and Michigan are launching public-facing dashboards on infrastructure projects to foster collaboration, interagency coordination, and transparency with a goal of reducing the time of project delivery.



The State of California will use a variety of innovative procurement methods, including Construction Management/General Contractor and design-build, to speed transportation project delivery.



The Department of Transportation will launch a Project Delivery Center of Excellence at the Volpe Center to support and educate transportation infrastructure project managers.



The White House and the Office of Management and Budget will convene world-leading practitioners and experts on infrastructure project delivery to present findings, analysis, and recommendations - including on how to lower the cost of infrastructure delivery in the U.S.



