BREITLING SIGNS PRO FOOTBALLER ERLING HAALAND TO ITS NEW "ALL-STAR SQUAD" OF SPORTS AMBASSADORS

Football's fastest-rising star brings his unmistakable style and personality to the luxury watch brand.

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a reason he's called "unstoppable" on the pitch. Erling Haaland's career isn't measured in goals, it's counted in braces and hat tricks. At the time of this release, the football superstar had just broken records for 15 Premier League goals in his first nine matches and 28 Champions League goals in his first 22 appearances.

Today, Breitling is thrilled to announce Haaland as the latest face of the luxury watch brand. The striker for Manchester City joins other standouts of sport that include basketball's Giannis Antetokounmpo, snowboarding's Chloe Kim, and American football's Trevor Lawrence, to complete Breitling's new "all-star squad."

Haaland is built for scoring goals. That's as much due to his size and speed as to his textbook center-forward style of play. In his debut season in the German Bundesliga professional league, he won player of the month after spending only an hour on the pitch. At the FIFA U20 World Cup, he took the Golden Boot for scoring a record nine goals in a single match. Now, at only 22 years of age, he is already considered one of the best players in the world.

"Erling Haaland is exactly what we look for in a squad member," says Georges Kern, CEO of Breitling. "He's a powerful performer, he's got tremendous character, he's completely authentic and down to earth-Erling is the absolute embodiment of Breitling's casual and inclusive luxury."

"I'm a watch freak, so I was already a big fan of the brand," says Haaland of the partnership. "If you know my style, you know I always go for a clean look that can take me between my public and private life. The new Breitling I'm representing is exactly that: a watch that works for everything that I do. I can't wait to introduce it next month and to finally wear it myself."

Look for Haaland, along with the rest of the all-star squad, representing Breitling in a major new campaign and product release coming later this month.

ABOUT BREITLING

Founded in 1884, Breitling is a leading Swiss watchmaker. The innovative company invented the modern chronograph and pioneered the navigational tool watch. Today, it's still breaking new ground as a casual, inclusive, and sustainable luxury brand with more than 150 industrial-loft-inspired retail locations around the world. Breitling's collections center around air, land, and sea pursuits, all captured in the brand's unmistakable modern-retro style. The exceptional quality of every watch movement is confirmed by its status as a COSC-certified chronometer, and the brand remains one of only a handful of independent watchmakers to produce its own manufacture calibers. Combining classic watchmaking with the latest innovations, Breitling is both a company with history and one that's ahead of its time.

