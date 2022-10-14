Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Spezial: % Heute das endgültige Finale vor ganz großer Meldung? %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.10.2022 | 18:04
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The ROKiT British F4 Esports Championship begins at Donington Park

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve teams will battle it out for championship honours as Britain's FIA-sanctioned ROKiT Formula 4 championship takes to the sim racing arena with a share of a £6,000 prize fund, a fully sanctioned Motorsport UK British Esports title, and a hefty pool of prizes up for grabs.

ROKiT F4 Esports Championship Gets Underway

Six events - of which Donington Park will be the first venue - will hosts two races apiece, making for a blockbuster 12-race calendar at the UK's premier circuits, all using the iRacing IR-04 single seater. A mix of real-world and professional sim racing outfits have entered, with the grid for the season opener now set.

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and CEO of the ROKiT Group of Companies, said "We're delighted to extend our support from being title partner of the ROKiT Formula 4 championship into the virtual racing arena, complete with our own esports team driven by the winners of this years ROKiT Racing Star competition, Monica Boulton Ramos and Deagen Fairclough, and we look forward to some thrilling racing around some iconic British racing circuits over the next few weeks."

Each race evening features two races, broadcast live on Race Spot TV from 19:00 (UK time).

More information can be found at https://www.fiaformula4.com/esports/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921538/ROKiT_F4_Esports.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-rokit-british-f4-esports-championship-begins-at-donington-park-301649689.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.