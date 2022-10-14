The ROKiT British F4 Esports Championship begins at Donington Park

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve teams will battle it out for championship honours as Britain's FIA-sanctioned ROKiT Formula 4 championship takes to the sim racing arena with a share of a £6,000 prize fund, a fully sanctioned Motorsport UK British Esports title, and a hefty pool of prizes up for grabs.

Six events - of which Donington Park will be the first venue - will hosts two races apiece, making for a blockbuster 12-race calendar at the UK's premier circuits, all using the iRacing IR-04 single seater. A mix of real-world and professional sim racing outfits have entered, with the grid for the season opener now set.

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and CEO of the ROKiT Group of Companies, said "We're delighted to extend our support from being title partner of the ROKiT Formula 4 championship into the virtual racing arena, complete with our own esports team driven by the winners of this years ROKiT Racing Star competition, Monica Boulton Ramos and Deagen Fairclough, and we look forward to some thrilling racing around some iconic British racing circuits over the next few weeks."

Each race evening features two races, broadcast live on Race Spot TV from 19:00 (UK time).

More information can be found at https://www.fiaformula4.com/esports/

