Brazil's energy agency has awarded 23.5 MW of solar capacity in its latest auction, at a price of BRL 0.176 ($0.033)/kWh. The auction ceiling price was BRL 0.28 ($0.0529)/kWh.The Brazilian energy agency has allocated 176.8 MW of renewable energy capacity in the country's A-5 auction of 2022. The agency awarded 23.5 MW of solar capacity, at a price of BRL 0.176 ($0.033)/kWh. Contracts for solar and wind were closed for a 15-year duration, with supply starting in 2027. The two sources were grouped in the auction, with a ceiling price of BRL 0.28/kWh. Wind contracted 51.8 MW, at BRL 0.171/kWh on ...

