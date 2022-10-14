

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Thursday reported 63,926 new coronavirus cases, taking the national total to 96,911,305.



685 additional Covid deaths on the same day took the national total to 1,064,798, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



California led in the number of new infections - 21,370 - and deaths - 134.



U.S. hospitals have reported a 7 percent decrease in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease has also fallen by 10 percent.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations fell to 26,655. 3,113 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 8.8 percent.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 226,200,755 Americans, or 68.1 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 92.6 percent of people above 65.



49 percent of the eligible population, or 110,835,775 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



39 percent of the eligible population, or 25,623,483 people, have taken a second booster dose.



2,484 additional deaths were reported globally on Thursday, taking the total number of people who have lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,565,111.



