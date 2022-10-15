Journey To Financial Freedom has created a new financial planning and coaching community for members interested in making better financial decisions.

Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - Journey To Financial Freedom announced a new financial coaching community designed to empower members to make better financial decisions with guidance from leading financial planning coaches. With a focus on building a community of active individuals making informed financial decisions, Journey To Financial Freedom welcomes new members looking for practical ideas on how to plan for a sustainable financial future.

The announcement comes amid growing awareness of the importance of smart planning for healthy finances. According to the National Institute on Retirement Security, 95% of millennials are saving less than the minimum recommended amount, and more than a third of Americans have $0 in savings. While financial planning increases the chances of saving enough for retirement, only 28% of American households currently have a financial plan - and Journey To Financial Freedom is committed to changing these numbers.

The new community is designed as a platform where members of all ages can benefit from expert financial planning tips from both experts and like-minded individuals. With the end goal of empowering members to reach their financial goals, the platform provides resources covering budgeting, insurance, retirement savings, estate planning, and many others.

"Whether it's eliminating credit card debt, getting the house they want, mastering the budget, or affording the dream vacation, our community is inspiring transformation far beyond just finances," said Justin Buonomo, one of the founders of the community.

Since financial planning depends on the unique financial situation of each individual, Journey To Financial Freedom helps members undertake a thorough assessment of their assets and sources of income and create step-by-step strategies to improve their financial robustness. From prioritizing to reach their immediate goals to identifying and eliminating financial stressors, the community is committed to helping members make better decisions for their financial future.

Founded by expert financial coaches Justin Buonomo, Brittnie Brauner, and Stephanie Hall, Journey To Financial Freedom is now welcoming individuals from all over the world who are interested in joining a supportive financial planning community.

