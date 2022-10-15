Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 15.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Explodierender Bedarf kreiert Mega-Chancen an der Börse -"STRONG BUY"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6 
Frankfurt
14.10.22
08:02 Uhr
16,980 Euro
+0,740
+4,56 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSAFE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,70017,36014.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2022 | 17:53
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Correction: Prosafe SE: Update regarding auction in Brazil

* The change in relation to the original release is the addition of one sentence regarding the selected vessel.

Prosafe has submitted the most competitive offer in a bidding process for a 650-day firm period contract by Petróleo Brasileiro SA ("Petrobras"). The contract value is approximately USD 73 million (equivalent to USD 112,500 per day).

Contract award and timing are subject to a formal clarification process during which Petrobras is under no formal obligation to conclude a contract and other bidders may appeal.

A contract, if awarded, would deploy the Safe Zephyrus semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil within 2023.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com (https://www.prosafe.com)


Stavanger, 15 October 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


PROSAFE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.