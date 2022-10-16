Vienna Airport: The number of passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport Group) in September 2022 is still at a high level. The total passenger volume of 3,371,129 travellers registered by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) represented a rise of more than 67% from the prior-yar level, whereas the figure of 2,650,592 travellers at Vienna Airport comprised a year-on-year increase of over 68% compared to September 2021. Passenger volumes of the Flughafen Wien Group and Vienna Airport equalled 88.6% and 89,0% respectively of the pre-crisis level of September 2019, thus only about 11% less than before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. On balance, it was a strong summer travel season for Vienna Airport. In the four summer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...