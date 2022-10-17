Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed exeno coin (EXN) on October 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the EXN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Bringing crypto to life, exeno is developing blockchain based solutions from the ground up to drive crypto commerce forward. Its native token exeno coin (EXN) was listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 13, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing exeno

A global company based in the Marshall Islands, exeno is aiming to deliver new tech solutions for a rapidly growing cryptocurrency market. The company was created by experts interested in developing an entire ecosystem of innovative digital solutions for crypto commerce ("c-commerce").

Launching its global, online store with real-time safe crypto payments was just the beginning for exeno. The critical element for its users is to create a healthy crypto environment based on transparent rules. The team wants to share their passions, inspire vision, educate, and give people a safe space to use crypto in everyday life.

On the exeno store users can purchase everyday items using only crypto. Built from the ground up, the platform offers a more relevant way to use crypto, and the team continues to develop its interface and optimize it. New features such as Affiliate Program or Stake Back are continuously being developed and added to both enhance the current experience but also prepare for upcoming products on the roadmap.

The company is also developing the world's first peer to peer ("p2p") crypto only marketplace, currently referred to as exeno 2.0. From seamless p2p transactions and crypto price stabilization mechanics to security and KYC features unseen in such a manner within the industry before, exeno's p2p marketplace will play a significant role in crypto mass adoption, showing the world that crypto is in fact the ideal commerce asset, with key features including SSI rating & identity verification integration, unique utility of NFT technology within commerce, a resolution center unseen before in the industry, an unrivaled price stabilizing mechanism, and much more.

With a mission of driving cryptocurrency adoption within the framework of the c-commerce experience, exeno hopes to help adapt consumer shopping behaviors to currencies that will soon be the norm. Its products are built to stimulate people's creativity toward the usage of cryptocurrency.

About EXN Token

The company's cryptocurrency, exeno coin (EXN), is the beating heart of exeno's crypto-commerce ecosystem. Designed first to act as an internal token for affiliate and stake back mechanics, EXN evolved into a multi-chain solution, supporting seamless payments across blockchains. This EIP-1363 multi-blockchain coin currently sits on BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon (expanding to more). It can be staked within the exeno dApp as well as bridged. Users can also earn it by joining the exeno Affiliate or Ambassador Programs. More features are already being planned and worked on, including governance and voting through DAO, cross-chain swap, etc.

The total supply of EXN is 500 million (i.e. 500,000,000) tokens, of which currently: up to 4% was provided for the private sale, up to 9% was provided for the public sale, up to 5% is reserved, up to 1% is allocated for charity, up to 9% is allocated to the team and advisors, up to 2% is provided for the employee program, up to 16% will be used for marketing, up to 5% is allocated for referral programs, up to 8% is provided for staking, up to 11% is allocated for the ecosystem, and the remaining up to 30% is provided for liquidity.

EXN has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 13, 2022, investors who are interested in exeno investment can easily buy and sell EXN token on LBank Exchange right now.

