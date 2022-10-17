

Figure: Features and usage images of the Data e-TRUST service

TOKYO, Oct 17, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the launch of "Fujitsu Computing as a Service Data e-TRUST" (hereinafter "Data e-TRUST") as a new service function for "Fujitsu Computing as a Service" (hereinafter CaaS) (1), Fujitsu's service portfolio that makes advanced computing technologies easily available to everyone.Fujitsu on October 13 delivered Data e-TRUST in a pre-launch offering to Nagase & Co., Ltd. (hereinafter Nagase) (2) which is promoting digital transformation (DX) in the chemical industry. General availability of the new function for the Japanese market will begin by the end of fiscal 2022. A rollout of services to the global market is planned in the future.Data e-TRUST adds Fujitsu's IDentitY eXchange (IDYX) (3) and Chain Data Lineage (CDL) (4) technologies for secure data exchange and utilization trust functions to Fujitsu CaaS and provides advanced data security with three key features: a secure, on-demand and distributed data exchange mechanism; electronic credentials such as digital identity and electronic seals (5); and a flexible, scalable ledger that extends the blockchain to ensure the authenticity and security of data exchange between different systems and services.In this way, Data e-TRUST supports the authentication of all information related to individuals and corporations in digital transactions and the safe, secure, and free exchange of data.Fujitsu aims to provide the newly developed Data e-Trust service function to various customers who aim to create new services through the exchange and utilization of data between companies and individual users. In this way, Fujitsu will continue to contribute to the realization of a more convenient data-driven society by supporting the creation of a safe and secure digital ecosystem as part of its vision for "Hybrid IT" to realize a digital infrastructure for a connected society, a Key Focus Area under Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu's portfolio of global solutions to achieve a sustainable world.BackgroundThe realization of a connected digital world that transcends individuals, companies, and industries represents a major issue in today's digital society. To this end, the realization of digital trust for the reliable connection and safe and secure exchange and utilization of data has been gaining increasing importance.To address this task, Fujitsu developed Data e-TRUST to ensure the trust of data exchanged between individual users and corporations by managing the authenticity and security associated with the exchange and utilization of digital data.About the newly developed serviceAs part of Fujitsu's CaaS portfolio, Data e-TRUST offers customers a set of APIs that enable secure and reliable data exchange and utilization between different services and between individual users and businesses. Leveraging Fujitsu's proprietary IDYX and CDL technologies, Data e-TRUST enables tamper-proof management of data trails including the proof of the origin, ownership, and authenticity of data. By granting trust to all online transactions involving data such as electronic documents and digital content, Fujitsu's Data e-TRUST supports customers in solving business and societal issues and ultimately contributes to the realization of a sustainable society.Features of Fujitsu's Data e-TRUST1. Trusted data exchange & utilization:- data items to be linked are controlled between confidential individual users/corporate distributed DBs; on-demand distributed data linkage across individual users and companies is realized by exchanging personal information after obtaining user consent- individual users and companies can manage their own diverse data and pass it on to multiple companies and services, enabling them to exercise fine-grained control over where it is distributed and privacy, thereby enhancing data ownership and governance for information disclosure2. Digital credentials:- Fujitsu's IDYX technology, a solution to guarantee that data to be used is accurate and not falsified enables the issuance and use of various electronic credentials for digital information and ensures the authenticity of information exchanged in digital transactions- support of a variety of authentication scenarios that require verification of digital information (enhancement of authentication processes by checking an individual's identity and personal credentials, information concerning a corporate's performance, provision of one-stop services such as contract procedures through interconnected customer information, management of copyrights and ownership of electronic documents and digital contents, etc.)3. Digital evidence:- Fujitsu's CDL technology enables individual users and organizations to manage transactions and evidence of activities in a tamper-proof manner by extending the blockchain and enabling flexible, scalable, and centralized management of transaction histories across individual users and companies- technology that offers various digital transaction histories to prove the integrity of different business activities and social contributions (i.e. accurate visibility of supply and value chains by interconnecting data on carbon footprint and consumer behavior with data on CO2 emissions)Customers can utilize these features of Data e-TRUST in combination with a variety of further service features. In this way, Fujitsu will expand the ecosystem for the exchange and utilization of a wide variety of data across industries and support customers in reforming business processes and creating new businesses.Use case: Provision of Fujitsu Data e-TRUST to NagaseFujitsu in October 2022 started to offer Data e-TRUST in a limited pre-launch to Nagase, which is actively promoting digital transformation in the chemical industry. Nagase will apply the new service function to its distribution management system "DocuValue" (6) to offer a new cloud service solving tasks of the chemical industry related to the distribution management of complex chemical documents in the supply chain.Moving forward, Fujitsu will further expand functions of Data e-TRUST and will continue to enhance the value of Nagase's services and contribute to the growth of Nagase's DX and business as a business partner.Comment by Natsuki Imamura, General Manager, ICT Planning Division, NAGASE & CO., LTD.:"We designed DocuValue as a service that can be used as a platform by many companies in the chemical industry to contribute to the improvement of productivity and "Responsible Care" throughout the industry. For this reason, we adopted Fujitsu's trust service "Data e-TRUST" as it enables us to handle confidential data with care. We have protected data with Data e-Trust so that not even Nagase Information Development, Ltd. (7), the operator of DocuValue has access to information related to the sales channels of contract companies. As a result, many companies are now able to use our service with confidence. I feel that the Data e-TRUST is a very innovative service as it enables us to secure data distribution without having to develop an advanced system on our own."Future PlansMoving forward, Fujitsu will offer the newly developed service function to customers from a wide range of industries including finance, manufacturing, retail, and medical care and work with various customers to create new services through the exchange and use of data among companies and individual users across industries. Fujitsu further plans to combine its Data e-TRUST service with advanced computing technologies such as its supercomputing (HPC) technology, its quantum-inspired Digital Annealer, and quantum computing technology, as well as AI technologies to accelerate innovation, bring trust to society, and make the world more sustainable.(1) Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS):Fujitsu's portfolio of cloud services that make advanced computing technologies easily available to everyone. In addition to the conventional application in academic fields, Fujitsu will promote cutting-edge research and the enhancement of corporate competitiveness in a wide range of industries. Fujitsu CaaS is scheduled to be launched in Japan by the end of October 2022 and to be rolled out globally in fiscal 2023.(2) Nagase & Co., Ltd.:Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and President: Kenji Asakura(3) IDYX:"IDentitY eXchange"; technology developed by Fujitsu to securely distribute personal identities (such as IDs and attribute information) among companies and individual users."Fujitsu Develops Digital Identity Technology to Evaluate Trustworthiness in Online Transactions" (press release, July 4, 2019)(4) CDL:"Chain Data Lineage"; technology developed by Fujitsu to trace the distribution process and processing of data and goods back to their origin. Technology to improve the reliability of data distribution across industries by guaranteeing the end-to-end traceability of data and goods across organizations."Fujitsu Develops Technology to Improve Reliability of Data Distribution across Industries" (press release, September 20, 2018)(5) Electronic seal:Technology to ensure the legitimacy of the organization from which data is sent when electronic documents such as invoices and receipts are issued.(6) DocuValue:A chemical document distribution management service developed by Nagase Co., Ltd.(7) Nagase Information Development, Ltd.:Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Natsuki ImamuraAbout FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.