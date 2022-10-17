Anzeige
Montag, 17.10.2022
WKN: A3DEW8 ISIN: BMG7997W1029 Ticker-Symbol: P4F 
Frankfurt
26.08.22
23:00 Uhr
26,240 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEADRILL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEADRILL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.10.2022 | 07:22
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Seadrill Limited Announces Change of Listing Status on Euronext Expand

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "the Company") (NYSE: SDRL) (XOAS: SDRL) on 11 October 2022 regarding the listing of its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), with 14 October 2022 as the first date of listing and trading at the NYSE. Due to the listing on the NYSE, Seadrill has applied to change the status of its listing at Euronext Expand from a primary listing to a secondary listing, and the Oslo Stock Exchange has approved such application. The change from primary to secondary listing at Euronext Expand will take effect today, 17 October 2022.

Seadrill Contact Information

David Warwick

Director of Investor Relations

David.Warwick@Seadrill.com

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deep-water environments.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seadrill-limited-announces-change-of-listing-status-on-euronext-expand-301650460.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
