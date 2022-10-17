TwentyFour Income Fund - Results of 2022 Realisation Opportunity Election

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROMTHE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

17 October 2022

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF" or the "Company")

(aclosed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Results of 2022 Realisation Opportunity Election

The Board of Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund ("TFIF" or the "Company") announces that 9,582,068 Ordinary Shares have been elected for realisation at a price of the closing NAV (less the 1.75p dividend with ex-dividend date of 20 October 2022) on Tuesday 18 October 2022, less 2% (the "Redemption Price", to be announced on Thursday 20 October) in the 2022 Realisation Opportunity (the "Realisation Opportunity").

Ordinary Shares elected for realisation will be made available to buy in the market (the "Redemption Placing") and investors should contact Numis, the Company's Broker, with any demand for Ordinary Shares at the Redemption Price. The Company will buy back any Ordinary Shares not placed into the market at the Redemption Price pursuant to the authority granted at the 2022 AGM held on 14 October 2022.

Further, in order to benefit from the current market opportunity, the Company announces a proposed placing of new Ordinary Shares under its existing Placing Programme (the "Additional Placing", and together with the Redemption Placing, the "Placing") to satisfy potential investor demand for Ordinary Shares above that available through the Redemption Placing. In the first instance, investor demand for Ordinary Shares will be matched with any supply of Ordinary Shares provided by the Redemption Placing at the Redemption Price. To the extent that demand for Ordinary Shares is greater than the supply of Ordinary Shares from the Realisation Opportunity, new Ordinary Shares will be issued by the Company at a 2% premium to the closing NAV (less the 1.75p dividend with ex-dividend date of 20 October 2022) of Tuesday 18 October 2022 (the "Placing Programme Price", also to be announced on Thursday 20 October), with placees being allocated a proportion of Ordinary Shares at the Redemption Price and a proportion at the Placing Programme Price, in each case pro rata to the size of their allocation under the Placing (the average price per Ordinary Share allocated under the Placing being the "Placing Price").

For the avoidance of doubt, investors who acquire Ordinary Shares in the Placing will not be entitled to receive the dividend declared by the Directors in respect of the quarter ending 30 September 2022 and announced by the Company on 13 October 2022.

Director participation

The following Directors of the Company have made the orders listed below, to be satisfied in the Placing pro rata (alongside and on the same terms as other investors) at the Placing Price:

Name Role Order Richard Burwood Non-executive Director £20,000 of Ordinary Shares Bronwyn Curtis Non-executive Director £100,000 of Ordinary Shares Joanne Fintzen Non-executive Director £20,000 of Ordinary Shares John de Garis Non-executive Director £20,000 of Ordinary Shares John Le Poidevin Non-executive Director £225,000 of Ordinary Shares

Bronwyn Curtis, Chair of TFIF commented: "Given the turbulent political backdrop, the small percentage of the shareholder register seeking to realise their shares is an endorsement of the opportunity that TFIF continues to provide. The Board believes that TFIF offers an attractive investment opportunity and all the Directors intend to buy shares as part of the placing "

Expected timetable

NAV date for Placing Programme Price and Redemption Price 18 October 2022 Ex Dividend date 20 October 2022 Placing closes 12:00 p.m. on 20 October 2022 2022 Reorganisation Date 21 October 2022 Trade date 21 October 2022 Placing Price and results of Placing announced 21 October 2022 Admission of any new Ordinary Shares 25 October 2022

Please contact Numis before 12:00pm on 20 October to place an order for Ordinary Shares.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Matt Goss



TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson



