Montag, 17.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
13,09013,19009:42
17.10.2022
Mycronic AB: Mycronic receives order for two SLX mask writers

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for two SLX mask writers from an existing customer in the US. The order value is in the range of USD 13-15 million. Both system are planned for delivery during the third quarter of 2023.

The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75 percent of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a modern and energy efficient mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"With a steadily increasing number of SLX mask writers in production, we get continuous confirmation that the SLX meets customers' high expectations and are grateful for the trust placed in us to deliver two more systems to an existing customer", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 70 984 42 82
E-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on October 17, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3648077/1638426.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mycronic-receives-order-for-two-slx-mask-writers-301650489.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
