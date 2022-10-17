DJ VVV Resources Limited: Board Appointment and Resignations

17 October 2022

VVV RESOURCES LIMITED

("VVV" or the "Company")

Board Appointment of Executive Director

and

Director Resignations

The Company is pleased to announce that James ("Jim") Thomas Williams has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Jim Williams is a professional geologist, company director and CEO, with a good corporate knowledge having approx. 35 years experience covering a wide range of minerals in an equally wide range of terrains and jurisdictions, with specific experience in Africa, Central Asia, Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. One of his forte's is due diligence studies, including competent person's reports for the UK, USA, and Canadian stock exchanges. In addition, he has authored or co-authored published reports, e.g. 'A Diamond Policy Study - Sierra Leone', which was undertaken for the UK government's Department for International Development (2002). Has 'hands-on' experience of many minerals, including precious and base metals, industrial minerals, titanium and zirconium sands, coal, phosphate (carbonatite-type), diamonds (kimberlite and alluvial), other precious and semi-precious stones (e.g. tanzanite and emerald), tantalite and REE, and has been involved with projects from 'grassroots' to full bankable feasibility stage. Also, an expert witness for mineral litigation cases. A former Director, Co-founder and CEO of an AIM and TSX-listed mining company operational in Mexico, with its headquarters in Central London.

Mahesh Pulandaran, Executive Director, commented: "The appointment of Jim Williams is instrumental as we seek to build on our investment strategy and build a board that has the competence to build on that strategy."

Further information on James Williams (born 24 August 1960):

Current Directorships Previous Directorships N/A Arian Silver Corporation

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding James Williams, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

James Williams holds no ordinary shares of the Company and no options in the Company.

COMPANY RESIGNATIONS

The Company announces that with immediate effect, both David Rigoll and Simon Clarke have resigned as directors of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

The Company + 65 6438 8995 Mahesh S/o Pulandaran AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

