

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) announced that Chris Hill, Chief Executive, has decided to retire from the company. Chris Hill will remain in role until his successor joins the company. Chris Hill was appointed as CEO in April 2017.



Deanna Oppenheimer, HL Chair said: 'Chris has successfully led the company through a period of significant change. The Board is grateful to Chris for his leadership and looks forward to continuing to work with him on delivering the strategy and a successful handover next year.'



