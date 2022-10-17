Anzeige
17.10.2022 | 08:53
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest- delisting of sub-fund

Last day of trading units in the sub-fund below, issued by
Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest, will be 18 October 2022 due to
liquidation. 



Please notice that the trading of units in the fund will be suspended until and
including 18 October 2022. 



ISIN:         DK0010257914         
----------------------------------------------------
Name:         Danske Inv Østeuropa, kl DKK d
----------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 18 October 2022        
----------------------------------------------------
Short name:      DKIEEU            
----------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     4303             
----------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
