Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest- delisting of sub-fund

Last day of trading units in the sub-fund below, issued by Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest, will be 18 October 2022 due to liquidation. Please notice that the trading of units in the fund will be suspended until and including 18 October 2022. ISIN: DK0010257914 ---------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Inv Østeuropa, kl DKK d ---------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 18 October 2022 ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKIEEU ---------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 4303 ---------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66