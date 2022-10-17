

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity increased for the first time in three months in August, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 0.7 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in July.



Among the individual components, the indexes for medical, health care and welfare, wholesale trade, business-related services, finance and insurance, and transport and postal services increased in August.



In the meantime, living and amusement-related services, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, real estate, goods rental and leasing, and information communications declined.



On a yearly basis, tertiary activity rose at a faster rate of 4.2 percent in August, following a 1.6 percent rise in July.



