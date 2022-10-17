Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
17.10.2022 | 10:29
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Delisting of instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp

As from October 18, 2022, the instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp below will
be delisted upon request from the issuer. The last day of trading will be
October 17, 2022. 



ISIN

DK0061923000
DK0061850450
DK0061842861
DK0061839487
DK0061839131
DK0061839057
DK0061838919
DK0061839214
DK0061832045
DK0061839560
DK0061832128
DK0061749819
DK0061741832
DK0061380557
      





_____________________________________________________________________________

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, 45 33 93
33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
