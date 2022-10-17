First North Denmark: Delisting of instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp

As from October 18, 2022, the instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp below will be delisted upon request from the issuer. The last day of trading will be October 17, 2022. ISIN DK0061923000 DK0061850450 DK0061842861 DK0061839487 DK0061839131 DK0061839057 DK0061838919 DK0061839214 DK0061832045 DK0061839560 DK0061832128 DK0061749819 DK0061741832 DK0061380557 _____________________________________________________________________________ Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, 45 33 93 33 66