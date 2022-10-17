Anzeige
17.10.2022 | 11:10
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, October 17

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

Appointment of a new non-executive Director

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Myra Chan as a non-executive Director of Fidelity Japan Trust (the "Company") with effect from 17 October 2022. She will also serve as a member of the Audit, Management Engagement and Nomination Committees of the Board.

Myra has over 25 years of investment experience primarily based in Hong Kong, having worked as an Institutional Broker at HSBC Securities, an Investment Counsellor/ Private Banker at Citi Private Bank and Head of Structured Products Distribution at JPMorgan Securities Asia Limited. She was also A non-executive Director of Tiburon Partners in London, a long-short Asian equity fund.

Currently, Myra is a Sales Director and Member of the Sustainability Committee at Aubrey Capital Management Limited headquartered in Edinburgh. She is also a CFA and graduated from the International Christian University of Tokyo.

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R. As at the date of this announcement, Myra Chan does not have any beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company.

Rachel Orebote

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834 547

17 October 2022

