The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on 2022-10-17: ISIN code LT0000670069 ------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB24029B ------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB24029B ------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2022-10-19 ------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2029-12-15 ------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR ------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 2,4 ------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 3,650 ------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 3,828 ------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 3,950 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 11 300 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 500 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 3 000 000,00 ------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 2 761 201,52 ------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.