DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Oct-2022 / 10:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist

DEALING DATE: 14-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 163.965

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 359911

CODE: WLDU LN

ISIN: FR0011669845

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 194811 EQS News ID: 1464771 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1464771&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2022 04:46 ET (08:46 GMT)