DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Oct-2022 / 10:50 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 14-Oct-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 82.5155
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5303873
CODE: ASIL LN
ISIN: LU1900068914
