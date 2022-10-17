Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited: Cable Manufacturing Equipment Market is expected to Generate a revenue of USD 209.34 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 4.90% CAGR: Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cable Manufacturing Equipment Market is valued at USD 149.77 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 209.34 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.90% over the forecast period.





The Global Cable Manufacturing Equipment Market is anticipated to amplify with a substantial CAGR over 2021-2028, thereby amassing a lucrative valuation by end of the assessment timeline. Rapid population expansion coupled with industrialization and urbanization has fueled the need for efficient power supply across the globe. This is escalated the demand for cables owing to their efficacy in transmitting electrical power or signals across electronic systems.

Cable manufacturing equipment such as twist machine adopts active tension control mode, making each single wire get constant and uniform tension when its it is released. This cable buncher also uses independent traction to avoid wire slipping, jumping, or bending problem. Cable manufacturing equipment is mainly used for producing communication cable, telecommunication cable, electronic cable wire, copper wire, insulated core wire, electronic cable and wire, automobile cable, and soon.

Cable Manufacturing Equipment Market- Competitive Hierarchy

The Prominent Players Influencing the Trends of this Marketplace are,

Palomar Technologies

K&S

Small Precision Tools

West Bond

Electron Mec

Nippon Avionics

Semicon

Schleuniger

Komax

Others

These companies are strengthening their position in the global market by engaging in various effective business centric activities including R&D investments, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships, among others.

Cable Manufacturing Equipment Market- Segmentation Analysis

By Product -

High-speed Strading Machine

Single Twist Machine

High Speed Winding Machine

Extruder

Others

By Application -

Automotive

Electrical

Aerospace

Others

Global Cable Manufacturing Equipment Market- Key Drivers

Cable Manufacturing Equipment are predominantly used during the production process of various cable wires. The primary factors augmenting the outlook of this industry vertical are elevating demand for efficient power supply across residential and commercial complexes across the globe. Moreover, globalization, prompt population expansion, along with R&D activities in the field are adding momentum to the development of this industry.

Furthermore, there has been a rising need for reliable and safe transformation of electricity in densely populated areas. This in turn has popularized the use of underground cables for power grid interconnections. Also, the surging efforts of key manufacturers to develop and launch advanced products in the field is propelling the overall industry expansion. The growing adoption of telecommunication devices, increase in power-based expenditure across various regions, and widespread economic development around the globe are creating lucrative opportunities for the marketplace to prosper.

Cable Manufacturing Equipment Market- Key Trends

Increasing Power Demand Across the Globe is Propelling Industry Growth

The prompt urbanization, population expansion, and rapid industrialization has increased the power needs of the masses. Increasing use of electronic items, electrical machines, and other related products has further enhanced the sales of cable manufacturing equipment across the globe. End- use sectors are making high end investments to procure efficient cable wires for the hassle-free fulfilment of their power needs.

Rapid Industrialization is Positively influencing the Industry Dynamics

With rapid urbanization and economic developments across the globe, the industrial sector is witnessing a massive evolution. Numerous manufacturing industries have emerged within the span of a few decades. It is evident that an efficient and continuous power supply is one of the basic requirements in the smooth functioning of a manufacturing unit. Therefore, these end use consumers have increased their emphasis towards the procurement of safe and reliable power supply which in turn has surged the adoption of electrical cables.

On Special Requirement Cable Manufacturing Equipment Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherlands , Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

