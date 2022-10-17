Renamed company combines global leadership with focus on innovation to facilitate partner success

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) announced today that the company has now formally transitioned to the TD SYNNEX brand in its operations in Europe and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). The news comes after the merger between Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation in 2021, which created an industry leader uniquely positioned to serve partners and vendors in over 100 countries with a comprehensive portfolio of products, solutions and service offerings.

"This is a special moment of celebration as we launch the TD SYNNEX brand in Europe and LAC," said Rich Hume, CEO, TD SYNNEX. "In this new phase, we will double down on our commitment to delivering higher value to our ecosystem partners through our end-to-end technology portfolio and our comprehensive services offerings, all underpinned by the passion, commitment and deep knowledge of our 22,000+ co-workers around the world."

TD SYNNEX will continue to build on the deep technology specialization, local expertise and market knowledge that its legacy brands were known for in Europe, and LAC.

In addition, TD SYNNEX will strengthen its reputation as a company that cares about its partners, co-workers, investors and the broader world with a commitment to being a diverse, inclusive employer of choice and a structured global program focused on achieving environmental sustainability objectives.

"Just as TD SYNNEX plays a vital role helping transform the technology landscape, we have an equally important responsibility to have a positive impact on the world," Hume added. "Our focus on corporate social responsibility embodies our commitment to make the world a better place, both today and into the future."

The Asia Pacific region is a critical part of the company's global business and will continue as Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company. The business there will continue to have the same access to the global resources that allow the company to provide consistent reach across diverse markets.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

