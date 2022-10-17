3rd Edition of Autoflower World Cup

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoflowers have made a breakthrough in the cannabis industry and cannabis culture in general, and thanks to the whole cannabis community and autoflower enthusiasts, the last edition of the Autoflower World Cup was a huge success.





Last year's event was a blast. The AWC made sure that growers and breeders felt at home and established a safe ground for the cannabis community to share experiences, meet like-minded individuals and get to know the best autoflowers in the market.

With participants from all around the globe, the judges had the hardest time selecting the best of the best but the decision had to be made. Fast Buds took home first place for their amazing newly released Gorilla Punch Auto in the Best Sativa category, Seedstockers won first place for their amazing Candy Dawg Auto in the Best Indica Strain category and their CBD Critical XXL Auto in the Best CBD Category and Smelly flowers won the Best New Strain 2022 category with their outstanding Auto Clementine Kush … and it just keeps getting better and better.

The AWC proudly presents the 2023 edition of the Autoflower World Cup , gathering even more brands, breeders, and top specialists in the industry to judge and vote for the best autoflowers of the year in the following categories:

Best Sativa strain

Best Indica strain

Best CBD strain

Best Seed bank

Best New Strain 2023

Breeders have come a long way and have accomplished what seemed impossible back in the early 2000s, but now thanks to decades of hard work, "super autos" are here to stay.

Come join the world's best seed banks and autoflower growers in the biggest Autoflower competition in Europe, judged by the most experienced specialists from different areas of the cannabis industry who will blindly test the entries from 1 to 10 based on the product's appearance, aroma, flavor, effect, and overall experience.

The OG Club right in the heart of beautiful Barcelona, Spain makes the perfect spot for the whole cannabis community to make autoflower history together, come celebrate from March 10-12th right after the 2023 edition of Spannabis.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920832/gim_00042.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3rd-edition-of-autoflower-world-cup-301648960.html