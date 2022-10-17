BackupVault, a provider of online backup specialising in the SME market, found that a large majority of their clients did not know why external backup of cloud applications was so vital. BackupVault founder and CEO Rob Stevenson explains: "A staggering 93% of our SME clients didn't know that their cyber-insurance was only effective if they had external backup in place until we told them, and 8 in 10 were not aware of the Shared Responsibility Model used by Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) services when they came to us."

SMEs form the backbone of UK business, accounting for 99.9% of the business population1, so this lack of awareness regarding the need for reliable online backup is a cause for concern. Rob continues: The increase in availability of SaaS applications has been a mixed blessing for our SMEs on the one hand, it has made software more affordable and quicker to install, but on the other, it has led to a tremendous amount of business-critical data being uploaded to cloud platforms and left unsecured."

The main cause of data loss is human failure with accidental deletion and user error. Many SMEs do not have in-house IT teams and without that IT expertise, knowledge and guidance, it leaves SMEs vulnerable. Even if a business does have cyber insurance, cover is only guaranteed if they also have secure and offsite backup in place.

Rob concludes, "People know they should be implementing third-party backup but not why it's so important. Our survey covered over 10,000 Microsoft 365 mailboxes and feedback showed that cloud services lull users into a false sense of security and make them think their data is safe just because it can be accessed from anywhere. But the cloud is not immune to human error, and without backup in place, most SMEs would not survive a major data loss incident."

Notes to editors:

BackupVault is a leading UK-based provider of fully automatic, encrypted cloud backup designed for small-to-medium businesses.We safeguard your critical data against ransomware, theft and user error with immutable 'set and forget' backup. Enterprise-grade, multi-layered encryption provides an ultra-safe barrier accessible only with a unique encryption key. Peace of mind is assured with two maximum-security UK data centres, compliance with GDPR and independent industry data protection regulations. We also offer 24/7 friendly UK-based phone support with no automated queues.

https://www.backupvault.co.uk/

1 https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/business-population-estimates-2021/business-population-estimates-for-the-uk-and-regions-2021-statistical-release-html#:~:text=SMEs%20(small%20and%20medium%2Dsized,4.2%20million%20had%20no%20employees

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005470/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries to:

Melanie Bartlett of Tiger Marketing, on behalf of BackupVault

Tel: 01903 327 002

Email: melanie@tigermarketing.co.uk