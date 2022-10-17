DJ NORNICKEL REPORTS SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF RUB 25 BN EXCHANGE-TRADED BONDS

Moscow, October 17, 2022 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces successful placement of RUB 25 bn exchange-traded bonds (BO-001R-02 series) on the Moscow Exchange on 11 October 2022.

The issue maturing in five years features a three-year put option. The par value of the bonds is RUB 1,000 and the coupon period is 182 days. The placement was done under the framework of the 4-40155-F-001R-02E exchange-traded bond programme.

The bonds are included in the Level 2 Quotation List of the Moscow Exchange and are assigned ruAAA credit rating by the RAEX (Expert RA) rating agency.

The bookbuilding was held on 6 October 2022, with the initial guidance for the first coupon rate of no higher than 9.85% p.a. Despite the increased market volatility, the bond issue enjoyed healthy investor demand. The final rate was revised downwards by 10 bps to 9.75% p.a. All key categories of investors participated in the transaction, including banks, asset managers, insurance and investment companies, as well as retail investors.

Gazprombank, MKB, Region, Rosbank, and Russian Agricultural Bank acted as joint bookrunners of the transaction.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

Media Relations: Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

