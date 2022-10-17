EQS-News: Sekur Private Data Ltd

If Your Business Needs A Secure and Private Messaging Platform, This Might Be For You



17.10.2022

In late October, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) will launch an enterprise version of SekurMessenger for businesses and governmental organizations requiring message archiving and mass onboarding for new employees. The solution will continue building more features to form an extensive comprehensive platform by the end of the year, serving its existing emerging markets enterprise customers and new clients to be launched in the USA in 2023. Sekur is a US listed cybersecurity and internet privacy company, with roots in Switzerland, that provides Swiss hosted secure communications and data management. It uses military-grade encryption security and combines it with its own infrastructure located in Switzerland, and Swiss data security practices and laws. All user data is protected by the Swiss Federal Data Protection Act (FADP) and the Swiss Federal Data Protection Ordinance. Sekur's use of some of the strongest privacy protection in the world for individuals and entities makes its Swiss-hosted services attractive. SekurMessenger - Now Available For Business SekurMessenger, one of the flagship products from Sekur Private Data, has expanded to include a proprietary feature - a technology that it calls SekurArchive. SekurArchive will allow business clients to archive all employee messages and manage them for the time required by its regulatory body while simultaneously allowing the business employee to use the Self-Destruct feature, a popular aspect of the messaging platform. With this expansion, Sekur's solution based on strict Swiss privacy practices is now available for businesses in the finance, legal, medical and other business sectors and governmental organizations, where confidential information must be secured and protected. SekurMessenger now also has the capacity to facilitate the registration of thousands of users at once, bringing convenience to companies that are mass onboarding users - whether they be employees or clients. This feature was originally developed to meet the needs of clients from Latin America and is now being implemented worldwide. The feature will eliminate the hassle of having a company's users register themselves, improving convenience and efficiency. Another function of the platform that will further boost security is a proprietary technology called Chat-By-Invite. This feature allows a SekurMessenger user to invite a non-SekurMessenger user to chat in a fully secure way without downloading the app or registering as a user themselves. At the end of the chat, the conversation initiator has the ability to terminate the conversation, and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the non-SekurMessenger recipient. Chat-by-Invite can use SMS to anyone in 61 countries, and email invitations to any email worldwide. Why SekurMessenger Is Needed In Today's Workforce In a world with a plethora of messaging apps available, cybersecurity is becoming a growing concern. Companies, especially in sectors with strict privacy laws and regulations, must be confident that their communication is secure. Recent events have highlighted the importance of selecting the most secure solution for your business - U.S. banks were recently fined almost $2 billion collectively for using popular messaging apps like WhatsApp to communicate confidential information, resulting in regulatory breaches. In August, Signal, another messaging app, announced that a third-party breach resulted in over 1,900 of its users' phone numbers being exposed. While Signal has also doubled down on its commitment to encryption since then, similar stories continue to plague many other companies, as well. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, said of the company's feature expansion for businesses: "Financial organizations have contacted us and have requested these features, in order to have a more private and secure offering as compared to what is available in the market today. This milestone permits us to offer a unique package of secure and private communications to large organizations and governments worldwide looking to protect their communications without having to divulge their phone numbers, without data mining and location tracking. As we are not connected to any Big Tech platform, we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications without any data mining or location mining, through our proprietary technology and infrastructure based in Switzerland." As workforces increasingly become remote or hybrid, messaging platforms will become even more pertinent to workplace communication, as will cybersecurity. Offering protection based on the strict Swiss privacy laws, Sekur has built a brand that prides itself on state-of-the-art technology allowing for secure and private communication. Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com and www.sekursuite.com, and approved distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details Corporate Department corporate@sekurprivatedata.com Company Website https://sekur.com/en/about

