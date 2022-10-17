Anzeige
Montag, 17.10.2022
AYRO, Inc.: AYRO to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro mobility, and last-mile delivery, today announced that Tom Wittenschlaeger, AYRO CEO, will present a corporate overview at the LD Micro Main Event XV. The conference is being held on October 25 - 27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV
Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 25
Time: 2:30pm PT (Track 5)

Register to watch the presentation here.

Mr. Wittenschlaeger will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About AYRO, Inc.

Texas-based AYRO, Inc. designs and produces all-electric, purpose-built vehicles sourced that are powered by technology and usable by anyone. Driven by insight gained from partners, customers, and research, AYRO delivers sustainable e-delivery solutions that empower organizations to enable sustainable fleets that extend both their brand value and exceptional user experience throughout the delivery process. For more information, visit: www.ayro.com.

For investor inquiries:
CORE IR
investors@ayro.com
516-222-2560

# # # #

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720589/AYRO-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-Main-Event-XV

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
