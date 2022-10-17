Inovatec Systems to Showcase Cloud Lending Solutions at the Auto Finance Summit October 26 to 28

Leading provider will demonstrate its advanced solutions that automate workflows and accelerate growth

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Inovatec Systems, a provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced it will be demonstrating its advanced solutions at the 2022 Auto Finance Summit. Sponsored by Auto Finance News, the conference takes place October 26 to 28 at Wynn Las Vegas Hotel. Inovatec will showcase its innovative, customizable loan origination, loan management, and portal solutions throughout the exhibition. Inovatec will be located at booth #514 at the event.

Inovatec's cloud-based LOS and LMS deliver a competitive edge to users, enabling faster decisioning and processing, and facilitating more effective long-term loan management. These technologies empower lenders with advanced capabilities, from AI-derived, enriched data to best-in-class analytics from leading industry partners. Coupled with their direct portal solution for both dealers and consumers, Inovatec offers a single, integrated platform that streamlines the financing process, making it easier for consumers to buy the car they want.

The Auto Finance Summit is one of the premier events in the automotive lending space, drawing more than 1,400 companies and financial institutions. The 2022 Summit allows attendees to hear directly from industry experts on a range of important issues, as well as evaluate the latest solutions that are designed to improve loan origination and loan management processes.

"Inovatec is delighted to return to the Auto Finance Summit, which isa 'must attend' event for lenders looking to succeed in a rapidly changing industry," said Sam Heath, Inovatec's chief revenue officer. "Advanced lending solutions can drive efficiencies for lenders looking to automate the cumbersome manual processes and workflows that stifle growth and frustrate both users and customers. We look forward to engaging with attendees, showing how our innovative solutions deliver value, and are just more pleasant to use."

