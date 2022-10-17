US Lighting Group, Inc.: USLG to Present at LD Micro Conference on October 26 in Los Angeles

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced that it will participate in the LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference on October 26, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. USLG's management will present the company's growth, innovations, and technology advancements to the investment community. The program will be presented via webcast and will be held at 1:00 p.m. Pacific, with one-on-one meetings scheduled throughout the day.

The LD Micro Conference Main Event features over 200 companies with C-level executives, micro-cap investors, financial professionals, and industry leaders meeting during the conference. Institutional investors who would like to meet with the USLG management, please contact LD Micro directly or USLG investor relations.

"We are looking forward to presenting at the LD Micro Conference showing investors the exciting developments taking place at USLG with our advanced composites products portfolio and the new innovations using smart composites technology. The company is experiencing strong growth moving into the last quarter of 2022 demonstrating we have the knowhow and expertise to continue the growth trend into 2023," said Anthony Corpora, Chief Executive Officer of USLG.

About USLG

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: https://uslightinggroup.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to distribution, demand, orders, sales goals, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Witty

646-438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com

