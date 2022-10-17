Cognigy, a market leader in Conversational AI, today announced that Hardy Myers has been appointed senior vice president, business development and strategy for the company. In this role, Myers will work closely with Cognigy's co-founders and senior management team to develop the company's strategic priorities, secure and activate partnerships, and implement the optimal business processes to achieve Cognigy's strategic and financial objectives.

Key among these objectives is a global go-to-market expansion plan in light of conversational AI's significant growth potential in the contact center particularly in North America. According to Gartner, worldwide end-user spending on conversational AI solutions within contact centers is forecast to reach $1.99 billion in 2022.

A seasoned leader with over 20 years of experience in the contact center and unified communications space, Myers' past senior leadership roles include serving as CEO and CFO. He has led teams in business development, partnerships, strategy and corporate development at industry-leading companies such as AVAYA, Intradiem and AVST.

"Hardy is joining us at a time of rapid growth and unlimited opportunity and is completely aligned with our mission to create a world where customer service experience is personalized, frictionless, fast, and satisfying for both customers and agents," said Philipp Heltewig, Cognigy co-founder and CEO. "Our immediate plans include a significant focus on North American growth via newly established technology and channel partnerships, and Hardy's extensive experience will go a long way toward helping us achieve our goals."

Myers will be representing Cognigy onsite at the Gartner IT Symposium this week in Orlando in booth #1023 on the show floor at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort.

To learn more please visit https://www.cognigy.com/events.

About Cognigy

Cognigy, a market leader in Conversational AI, powers up enterprise contact centers to exceed customer expectations, improve agent satisfaction, and rapidly respond to market changes. The Cognigy.AI platform enables next-generation customer service with a suite of solutions, including Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent Assist. In addition, Cognigy.AI gives the enterprise all it needs to deliver fully personalized multilingual services available on all voice and chat channels 24x7. Over 600 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create customer and employee service that is loved by everyone. Cognigy's worldwide client portfolio includes BioNTech, Bosch, Fidelity Life, Lufthansa Group and 500+ other brands. Learn more at cognigy.com.

