Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJL LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Oct-2022 / 13:45 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 14-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 36.1792

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36527351

CODE: NRJL LN

ISIN: FR0010524777

ISIN: FR0010524777

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2022 07:45 ET (11:45 GMT)