DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (MSEU LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Oct-2022 / 13:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc
DEALING DATE: 14-Oct-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 157.2892
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 175043
CODE: MSEU LN
ISIN: FR0012399806
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN Sequence No.: 194975 EQS News ID: 1465185 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1465185&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 17, 2022 07:45 ET (11:45 GMT)