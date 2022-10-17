

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia has intensified attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure targets in Ukraine overnight.



Three people were killed and many others injured in a kamikaze drone attack on a residential building in capital Kyiv Monday, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces launched drones and missiles across Ukraine since Sunday night.



'All night and all morning, the enemy terrorizes the civilian population,' he wrote on Telegram.



Tanks with sunflower oil in the major Black Sea port of Mykolaiv were set on fire by Iranian-made drones, according to the city's mayor Oleksandr Senkevich.



Iran denied supplying Russia with the small aerial weapons, which are destroyed after hitting the target.



The headquarters of Ukraine's national energy company was attacked Monday morning, BBC reported.



'During the day, the Russian armed forces continued to strike with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons at military command and control facilities and the energy system targets of Ukraine. All designated objects were hit,' the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.



Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak called on G20 leaders to remove Russia from the Group of 20 major economies.



Ukrainian officials repeated their calls for Western allies to supply Ukraine with more advanced air defense systems as EU foreign affairs ministers gathered in Luxembourg to discuss military support to the war-ravaged country.



Speaking to reporters Monday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to send shockwaves around the world. He claimed that Moscow was increasingly isolated in the international community, and is losing this war.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de