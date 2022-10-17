Autonomous Sourcing Pioneer Recognized by Leading Procurement Analysts for Enabling Businesses to Quickly React to Market Changes Amid Disruption

Keelvar, a global pioneer of intelligent autonomous sourcing solutions, has been included in the Spend Matters '50 Provider to Watch' list, as revealed today during the SIG Global Executive Summit, a destination for industry recognition and achievement hosted by Sourcing Industry Group (SIG).

"Keelvar is the last pure-play optimization vendor that has not yet keeled to a larger vendor, and deserves to be recognized for this," says Michael Lamoureux, Consulting Lead Analyst and Futurist.

The recognition highlights Keelvar's autonomous sourcing solution and sourcing optimizer platform, which leverages AI, data science and smart sourcing bots to offload up to 90% of manual tasks in the sourcing process enabling businesses to identify reliable suppliers, control costs and make quick, effective and smart sourcing decisions that drive key business objectives, like ESG, product innovation, profitability and resilience. Keelvar's solutions help organizations achieve sourcing excellence by making the sourcing process simpler, smarter and faster, so customers can quickly react to market changes amid supply chain disruption.

"As market volatility continues, businesses cannot survive without the ability to quickly pivot in the face of adversity. At Keelvar, we're powering sourcing teams with the agility needed to weigh various sourcing scenarios and determine the best decisions for their supply chains," said Alan Holland, Founder and CEO of Keelvar. "This recognition by Spend Matters one of the most qualified independent platforms in the procurement industry is an honor, and we're excited to continue helping businesses leverage autonomous sourcing to ensure resiliency."

Each year, the '50 Providers to Watch' list recognizes the fastest-rising companies in the procurement and supply chain market. This year marks the ninth year of publication for the Spend Matters '50 to Watch,', as well as its counterpart, the 50 to Know. Vendors featured on the annual 50/50 lists are independently selected and reviewed by the entire Spend Matters analyst team.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner.

About Keelvar

Keelvar is moving procurement forward with its best-in-breed software for intelligent sourcing optimization and automation, designed for easy adoption, scale, and productivity. Keelvar's SaaS-based award-winning products utilize artificial intelligence, machine learning, and category expertise to deliver purpose-built solutions that are delivering results for blue-chip global companies and mid-sized enterprises. Customers are turning to Keelvar to advance their strategic sourcing journey spanning logistics, packaging, direct materials, and indirect spends. That momentum has resulted in Keelvar receiving $24 million in Series B funding in April 2022 and steady growth of its team worldwide, with headquarters in Cork, Ireland. Visit www.keelvar.com for more information.

