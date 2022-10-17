Novolipetsk Steel: Q3 & 9M 2022 NLMK Group -2

DJ Novolipetsk Steel: Q3 & 9M 2022 NLMK Group Trading Update

Press release

17 October 2022

Q3 & 9M 2022 NLMK Group Trading Update

Q3 2022 highlights:

-- Steel output totalled 3.9 m t (-11% qoq; +1% yoy) amid reduced production at NLMK Lipetsk due to decreasein steel demand in Europe and sanction restrictions.

-- Sales went up by 8% qoq to 4.3 m t (+5% yoy) driven by normalization of steel stocks accumulated in Q22022 and recovery of flat steel demand in Russia and Turkey. Sales of finished products increased by 29% qoq to 2.9m t (+4% yoy).

9M 2022 highlights:

-- Steel output totalled 12.8 m t (flat yoy).

-- Sales increased by 4% yoy to 12.9 m t, including due to selling off of stocks accumulated at 2021year-end.

* Hereinafter, Q3 2022 output and sales figures are preliminary and can be updated. Hereinafter, NLMK Group steel output and sales on "home" markets are shown taking into account NBH performance. Product sales are shown without taking into account NBH performance. Sales to NLMK Group's "home" markets are understood to be sales by NLMK Group companies in the regions where the products are produced in Russia, the EU, and the US.

NLMK Group's Q3 2022 operating performance Steel output decreased by 11% qoq to 3.9 m t (+1% yoy), following reduced production at NLMK Lipetsk due to decrease in steel demand in Europe and sanction restrictions. Sales increased to 4.3 m t (+8% qoq; +5% yoy) due to recovery of demand for rolled products in Russia and Turkey, as well as normalization of stocks accumulated in Q2 2022. Sales mix: the share of semi-finished products was 34% (-11 p.p. qoq; flat yoy) amid declining demand for finished products and, consequently, for semi-finished steel in Europe. Sales of finished products increased by 29% qoq to 2.9 m t (+4% yoy). NLMK Group's 9M 2022 operating performance Steel output stood at 12.8 m t (flat yoy). Sales increased by 4% yoy to 12.9 m t, including, among other, due to selling off of stocks accumulated at 2021 year-end. Sales mix: the share of semi-finished goods in sales reached 41% (+7 p.p. yoy). Sales of finished products totalled 7.6 m t (-7% yoy) amid declining demand in key markets. Q3 2022 raw materials market -- Price reduction in the steel and raw materials markets continued in Q3 2022. Economic activity in the EU and US was declining amid record-high inflation, supply chain disruptions, and interest rate hikes. High energy prices put additional pressure on industrial production in Europe. Slow construction rates in China contributed to the decrease in demand for steel and raw materials in the region. -- Following narrowing margins of steelmaking companies Australian coking coal prices decreased by 46% qoq (+1% yoy) amid normalization of weather conditions, growing coal supplies from Russia, and weak demand from key consumers of Australian coal (India, Japan, and South Korea). -- Coking coal import prices in China declined by 31% qoq (-18% yoy) due to reduced steel output amid negative margins of steelmaking companies and increased coal imports from Mongolia and Russia. -- Iron ore prices decreased by 25% qoq (-38% yoy) on lower steel output and high inventories in China. The decrease in iron ore prices was driven by low demand for steel in construction amid financial problems in the sector. -- Scrap prices in the US and EU decreased by 26% qoq (-18% yoy) following price decline and lower demand for finished products. In Russia, ruble-denominated scrap prices went down by 15% qoq (-22% yoy), following the introduction of export duties. Q3 2022 steel products market -- Steel prices in China decreased by 22% qoq amid stalling demand, increased domestic supply due to lower export profitability, cheaper raw materials, and renminbi depreciation. -- Average steel prices in the US and EU fell by 33% qoq. The price drop was observed from April to August, driven by weak demand from automotive companies following semiconductor supply disruptions, high stock levels, and cheaper raw materials. In September, steel prices stabilized due to the seasonal restocking and high energy prices. Prices were also driven by shutdowns of steelmaking facilities in the EU of around 28 m t of annualized capacity (18% of the 2021 steel output). -- In Russia, dollar-denominated steel product prices declined by 21% qoq amid high domestic competition. The price trend was reversed in September due to consumer restocking in the pipe manufacturing and metal fabrication sectors; partial recovery in housing construction also supported prices. -- Global steel output decreased by 11% qoq due to lower end-demand and higher costs. Steel output in China was 14% lower than in the previous quarter. Steel production in the US and EU reduced by 1% and 11% qoq, respectively. SEGMENTAL PERFORMANCE NLMK RUSSIA FLAT PRODUCTS[1] Q3 2022 performance Steel output totalled 3.1 m t (-12% qoq; +7% yoy) amid lower demand for finished products in Europe and sanction restrictions. Sales in the Segment increased by 9% qoq up to 3.4 m t (+15% yoy) due to the recovery of demand for rolled steel in Russia and Turkey, and the selling off of finished product stocks accumulated in Q2 2022. 9M 2022 performance Steel output increased by 3% yoy to 10.0 m t. Steel capacity utilization was 93%. Sales in the Segment totalled 10.1 m t (+6% yoy). NLMK RUSSIA LONG PRODUCTS[2] Q3 2022 performance Steel output totalled 0.7 m t (-1% qoq; -12% yoy). Steel capacity utilization in the Segment stood at 80%. Sales reduced to 0.7 m t (-6% qoq; -10% yoy) due to lower export shipments of billets. This was partially offset by growing demand for rebar in the Russian market. In Q3 2022, only finished products were sold due to low demand for billets in export markets and ruble appreciation. Scrap: scrap sales decreased by 5% qoq to 1.2 m t (-12% yoy) due to a decline in billet output at NLMK Kaluga. The share of scrap sales to the Group companies was 99%. 9M 2022 performance Steel output declined by 5% yoy to 2.2 m t, driven by lower export sales amid trade restrictions. Sales decreased by 8% yoy to 2.1 m t due to lower export shipments of billets. Finished product shipments stood at 2.0 m t (+1% yoy). The share of finished products in sales was 93% (+7 p.p. yoy). Scrap: scrap sales reduced by 11% yoy to 3.3 m t following the decline in output. The share of scrap sales to the Group companies was 99%.

MINING AND PROCESSING OF RAW MATERIALS

Q3 2022 performance

Iron ore raw material output stood at 4.5 m t (-2% qoq; -12% yoy).

Iron ore sales decreased by 6% qoq to 4.5 m t (-7% yoy) following a decline in consumption of NLMK Lipetsk.

Sales to third parties stood at 104 k t.

9M 2022 performance

Iron ore raw materials output totalled 14.1 m t (-6% yoy).

Iron ore raw material sales reduced by 4% yoy to 14.15 m t following the decline in NLMK Lipetsk consumption.

Sales to third parties reduced to 294 k t (-47% yoy) amid the high base of 2021 when iron ore concentrate was shipped to Asia.

NLMK USA Q3 2022 performance Sales in the Segment reduced by 9% qoq to 0.3 m t (-42% yoy) amid high stocks and a slowdown in customer activity driven by expectations of a further decline in steel prices. 9M 2022 performance Sales in the Segment reduced to 1.1 m t (-27% yoy) due to the demand reduction against the high-base of 2021. NLMK DANSTEEL Q3 2022 performance Sales dropped by 19% qoq to 0.13 m t (-3% yoy) due to the slowdown in industrial production activities amid record-high energy prices in Europe. 9M 2022 performance Sales reduced by 4% yoy to 0.45 m t amid the decline in demand and high stock levels in Europe. JOINT VENTURE - NLMK Belgium Holdings (NBH)[3] Q3 2022 performance Steel product output reduced by 36% qoq to 0.4 m t (-11% yoy) against the backdrop of a declining demand in Europe. Sales dropped by 27% qoq to 0.4 m t (+1% yoy) - lower than production decrease supported by the selling off of stocks accumulated in Q2 2022. 9M 2022 performance Steel product output increased by 31% yoy to 1.4 m t due to the HSM upgrade at NLMK La Louvière completed in May 2021. Sales increased by 10% yoy to 1.3 m t amid output growth in 2022. Selling off of finished product stocks in H1 2021 created the high-base effect.

Appendix 1. NLMK Group steel product sales (without NBH)

Sales, m t Q3 2022 Q2 2022 QoQ Q3 2021 YoY 9M 2022 9M 2021 YoY Semi-finished 1.48 1.80 -18% 1.40 5% 5.29 4.23 25% Pig iron 0.03 0.11 -72% 0.25 -87% 0.31 0.41 -23% Slabs 1.45 1.60 -10% 1.07 35% 4.84 3.49 39% Billet 0.00 0.08 -100% 0.09 -100% 0.14 0.33 -58% Flat steel 2.19 1.58 39% 2.09 5% 5.64 6.18 -9% Plate 0.13 0.16 -19% 0.13 -2% 0.45 0.47 -4% Hot-rolled steel 1.13 0.69 65% 1.02 11% 2.52 2.88 -13% Cold-rolled steel 0.38 0.28 36% 0.39 -3% 1.08 1.23 -12% Galvanized steel 0.32 0.27 17% 0.32 0% 0.94 0.93 0% Pre-painted steel 0.13 0.06 96% 0.07 85% 0.29 0.25 18% Transformer steel 0.07 0.06 9% 0.07 -5% 0.20 0.21 -6% Dynamo steel 0.04 0.05 -31% 0.06 -34% 0.15 0.18 -17% Other metal products* 0.002 0.005 -58% 0.03 -92% 0.02 0.03 -43% Long products 0.67 0.64 5% 0.66 3% 1.98 1.97 1%

October 17, 2022 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

Long 0.60 0.58 2% 0.60 0% 1.78 1.77 0% Metalware 0.08 0.05 37% 0.06 32% 0.20 0.20 2% Total steel products 4.34 4.01 8% 4.15 5% 12.91 12.38 4%

* Sales of pipe products manufactured under the tolling scheme

[1] NLMK Russia Flat Products companies include NLMK Lipetsk, VIZ-Steel, and Altai-Koks. Export sales are calculated including the corresponding share of trading companies.

[2] NLMK Russia Long Product companies include NLMK Ural, NLMK Metalware, NLMK Kaluga, and scrap collecting facilities. Export sales of long products are calculated taking into account the corresponding share of trading companies' sales.

[3] NBH assets include producers of plate NLMK Clabecq (Belgium), NLMK Verona (Italy) and producers of strip products NLMK La Louvière (Belgium) and NLMK Strasbourg (France).

