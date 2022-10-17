Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - Resouro Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAU) ("Resouro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Sandra Evans, CPA, CGA (Alberta) of Grove Corporate Services Ltd. ("Grove") has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Ms. Evans has over 30 years of experience in the energy, mining and manufacturing industries, both domestically and internationally. She has held senior accounting roles in several highly successful international exploration companies and brings a hands-on approach to budget management and public reporting. Ms. Evans succeeds Mr. William Tsang as Chief Financial Officer.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Grove to provide accounting, capital markets advisory, and investor relations services to Resouro, subject to approval by the Exchange. Grove will be paid $7,125 per month, which includes Ms. Evans' services, for an initial 3-month term, following which the agreement will continue on a month-to-month basis, unless the Company or Grove provides a 90 days' written notice of termination. To the knowledge of the Company, Grove does not currently hold a security position in Resouro.

About Resouro Gold Inc.

Resouro is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil. The Company's key exploration asset is the 100%-owned Novo Mundo Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

RESOURO GOLD INC.

Christopher Eager, Director, President and CEO

