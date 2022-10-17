DJ AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES (PR1G) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Oct-2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES

DEALING DATE: 14/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.5982

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1352060.0

CODE: PR1G

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931975236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1G Sequence No.: 195007 EQS News ID: 1465267 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1465267&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2022 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)